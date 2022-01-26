ANL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
ASC 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.42%)
ASL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.22%)
AVN 104.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-3.42%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
GGL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.58%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PACE 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.01%)
PTC 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
SNGP 34.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
TELE 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.38%)
TPL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.32%)
TPLP 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.91%)
TREET 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.65%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-7.06%)
UNITY 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
WAVES 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.31%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
YOUW 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.29%)
BR30 17,245 Decreased By -88.9 (-0.51%)
KSE100 44,840 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,646 Decreased By -50.6 (-0.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Biden curses Fox News reporter after he asks about inflation

Reuters Updated 26 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic cursing a Fox News reporter at a White House event on Monday after the journalist shouted a question about the impact of rising inflation on this year’s congressional elections.

As journalists were ushered out of a meeting of Biden’s Competition Council, Peter Doocy, a White House correspondent with whom Biden regularly spars, asked if it was OK to ask about inflation and if it was a political liability. “That’s a great asset, more inflation,” Biden responded sarcastically over a din of reporters shouting questions, apparently not realizing his microphone was still on. “What a stupid son of a bitch,” he added.

US consumer prices increased solidly in December, culminating in the largest annual rise in inflation in nearly four decades. Within about an hour of the exchange, Biden called Doocy’s cell phone and said “it’s nothing personal, pal,” Doocy later told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

US deputy special envoy for Iran leaves post amid Iran nuclear talks

The White House did not respond to a request for comment while Fox News pointed Reuters to a transcript of an interview with Doocy about the exchange on Monday evening.

Biden took office a year ago pledging to take a hard line on any disrespect among members of his administration. “If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot ... no ifs, ands or buts,” Biden told political appointees during a virtual swearing-in ceremony.

Joe Biden inflation Peter Doocy Fox News reporter

