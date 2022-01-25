ANL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.32%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.31 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.99%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.15%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.83%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TPLP 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.53%)
TREET 39.90 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.65%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.66%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.12%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 53.8 (1.17%)
BR30 17,787 Increased By 375.4 (2.16%)
KSE100 45,208 Increased By 284.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 17,831 Increased By 104.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US deputy special envoy for Iran leaves post amid Iran nuclear talks

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: A senior member of the US team negotiating with Iran has left the role amid a report of differences of opinion on the way forward, as the urgency to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal intensifies.

A State Department official confirmed on Monday that Richard Nephew, US Deputy Special Envoy for Iran, is no longer on the negotiating team, but was still a State Department employee. The official did not give a reason for the change but said personnel moves were 'very common' a year into an administration.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Nephew left after differences of opinion within the US negotiating team on Iran. The paper said he had advocated a tougher posture in the current negotiations.

The departure comes at a critical time as the United States and its European allies last week said there were just weeks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States resumed almost two months ago. Western diplomats have indicated they were hoping for a breakthrough over the next few weeks, but sharp differences remain. Iran has rejected any deadline imposed by Western powers.

Diplomats and analysts say the longer Iran remains outside the deal, the more nuclear expertise it will gain, shortening the time it might need to race to build a bomb if it chose to, thereby undermining the accord's original purpose.

Tehran denies it has ever sought to develop nuclear arms.

The State Department official said the withdrawal of the Trump administration from the JCPOA had left the Biden administration with a crisis. Finding a way forward could lead to disagreements.

"Working our way out of this crisis requires many difficult, closely balanced decisions, on which there can be reasonable disagreement ... The senior-most levels of our Government have given careful consideration to these choices, weighed multiple views, and settled on a policy," the official said.

The US State Department on Monday repeated that it remains open to meeting with Iranian officials directly to discuss the nuclear deal and other issues after Iran's foreign minister said Tehran would consider this but had made no decisions.

"We are prepared to meet directly. We have consistently held the position that it would be much more productive to engage with Iran directly on both JCPOA negotiations and on other issues," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Price also said the United States had not made Iran's release of four Americans a condition of reaching an agreement on reviving the nuclear deal, saying that achieving such an agreement was "at best, an uncertain proposition."

Iran says decision time for US in nuclear talks

Iranian Americans, whose US citizenship is not recognized by Tehran, are often pawns between the two nations, now at odds over whether to revive the fraying 2015 pact under which Iran limited its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

"We want to see these Americans returned as soon as possible," Price said. "It would not serve our purposes - it would not serve their purposes - to tie their fates to a proposition that ... is uncertain at best."

United States Iran State Department Iran Nuclear Deal JCPoA Richard Nephew

Comments

1000 characters

US deputy special envoy for Iran leaves post amid Iran nuclear talks

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

CDWP approves three projects worth Rs13bn

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

AGP seeks Nawaz’s medical reports

Cases against Sharif family: Govt urges CJs to allow live telecast

Proposal of ZTBL rejected by cabinet

Read more stories