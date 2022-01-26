Dubai Expo 2020: Pakistan wins gold medal at World Stamp Exhibition

KARACHI: Pakistan has won a gold medal in the World Stamp Exhibition held at Dubai Expo 2020. Prominent Pakistani businessman and philatelist, former Chairman Karachi Chamber’s Diplomatic Sub-Committee, former Chairman Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association, Arif Balgamwala Offered a wide range, which was very appreciated by the visitors.

The exhibition featured 170 collections from 27 countries. In which the ticket collection of Pakistani businessman, philatelist M Arif Balgamwala was declared worthy of Gold Medal.

Expressing happiness over winning the first prize, Arif Balgamwala said that he would continue his efforts to make Pakistan famous.

The first prize at the World Stamp Exhibition at Dubai Expo is indeed a great honour for Pakistan, and he is very proud to have won the Gold Medal.

