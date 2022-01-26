Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
26 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (January 24, 2022).
===============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===============================================================================================
Trust Securities Habib Bank Ltd. 100,000 81.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 81.50
Backers & Partners Kohinoor Spinning 6,000,000 3.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000,000 3.50
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. P.T.C.L.A 500 8.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 8.65
Akik Capital Pak Oilfields 3 392.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3 392.00
===============================================================================================
Total Turnover 6,100,503
===============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.