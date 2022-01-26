ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 26 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (January 24, 2022).

===============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================================
Member                               Company                            Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                   of Shares
===============================================================================================
Trust Securities                     Habib Bank Ltd.                     100,000          81.50
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100,000          81.50
Backers & Partners                   Kohinoor Spinning                 6,000,000           3.50
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          6,000,000           3.50
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                   P.T.C.L.A                               500           8.65
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500           8.65
Akik Capital                         Pak Oilfields                             3         392.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  3         392.00
===============================================================================================
                                     Total Turnover                    6,100,503
===============================================================================================

