KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (January 24, 2022).

=============================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================================== Trust Securities Habib Bank Ltd. 100,000 81.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 81.50 Backers & Partners Kohinoor Spinning 6,000,000 3.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000,000 3.50 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. P.T.C.L.A 500 8.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 8.65 Akik Capital Pak Oilfields 3 392.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3 392.00 =============================================================================================== Total Turnover 6,100,503 ===============================================================================================

