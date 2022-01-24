Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

TEHRAN: Iran’s oil ministry on Sunday urged people to wear warm clothes to reduce a surging demand for gas, as people turn up their heaters to cope with bitterly cold winter temperatures.

Iran has the world’s second largest gas reserves after Russia, and the fourth largest oil reserves. Gas is almost free in Iran because it is heavily subsidised.

“Gas consumption can be managed by wearing warm clothes and turning off heating appliances when leaving home and work,” Oil Minister Javad Owji said Sunday, according to the ministry’s Shana news agency.

“We ask people to save gas consumption so that we can pass the next 10 days without any problem.”