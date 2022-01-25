ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
Smart lockdown imposed on various localities of Peshawar

Recorder Report 25 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar has imposed smart lockdown on various localities to control the spread of Covid-19, said an official notification issued here on Monday.

The localities where the restrictions have been imposed on the entry and exits were included Street No: 1 to 8, Sector F-V, Phase-VI, Hayatabad. Area bound by Ring Road, Phandu Road & GHSS Hazar Khwani Road. Area bound by Ishrat Cinema Road, Sir Syed Public School Road, Ijza Abad Road & Madina Street Gulbahar No: 4. Street No: 1 to 4, Phase - III, Habib Jalib Road, Hayatabad. Street No: 1 to 5 & 11 to 14, Sector, F-7, Phase-VI, Hayatabad. Area Bound by Afghan Colony Road, GGPS Road Dalzak Road & Masjid-e-Toheed Road, Zaryab Colony. Street No: 1, 7 & 8, Sardar Ahmad Jan Colony. Babar Street, Street D, Street J, Street H & Street L Ali Town, Warsak Road.

This notification shall take effect from 16:00 Hrs on 24.01.2022 and shall remain in force till further orders. Under the restrictions no general entry or exit to this locality by any person, except those supplying essential commodities, shall be allowed. All types of gatherings within these localities are strictly prohibited. All shops other than those of essential services (pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies and emergency etc.) would remain close within these localities. Congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five persons only.

Under the notification, the concerned Magistrates-in-Charge/AAC, and Divisional/Sub-Divisional Police Officers have been directed to ensure the implementation of this order. District Health Officer to ensure provision of health services in these localities.

