Pakistan

Qureshi for enhancing trade with Sri Lanka

Recorder Report 25 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasized the need for making all efforts to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka through optimal utilisation of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The foreign minister, according to a statement of the Foreign Office, was speaking to Minister of Trade of Sri Lanka Dr Bandula Gunawardhana and State Minister for Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Dr Gunawardhana along with an important trade delegation is visiting Pakistan from 20-27 January.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening the existing fraternal relations between the two countries through high-level exchanges, Qureshi underlined the need to capitalise on the immense goodwill that exists between Pakistan and Sri Lanka by expanding cooperation across diverse areas, including trade and investment, tourism, culture, education, defence, agriculture, human resource development, etc.

Recalling the Prime Minister’s visit to Sri Lanka in February 2021, the foreign minister said that all efforts must be made to enhance bilateral trade relations through optimal utilisation of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (FTA), particularly by expanding interaction between the business communities on both sides, and joint ventures and investments in high potential sectors.

He noted that deepening economic cooperation through proactive economic diplomacy was a top priority for the government in the context of its policy focus on geo-economics.

Reciprocating the sentiments, Dr Bandula Gunawardhana thanked the government of Pakistan for warm hospitality, and the goodwill towards Sri Lanka at all levels.

“He appreciated Pakistan’s consistent friendship and support for Sri Lanka and noted that his visit was aimed at further advancing mutually beneficial economic and trade relations. Sri Lanka was keen to expand ties in the whole range of sectors including ICT, pharmaceuticals, minerals, textiles, logistics, shipping, education and tourism,” according to the statement.

It added that both sides also agreed to continue close collaboration in multilateral fora and to strengthen regional cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

