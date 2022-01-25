PARTLY FACETIOUS: The PM’s ‘threat’ to opposition

“So what did you think of The Khan’s performance on Sunday?”

“Well he must have been prepared and by that I mean he knew the questions before hand - Faisal Javed, an excellent master of ceremonies, requested the prime minister to take two questions at the same time as they were on the same topic which indicated that the questions were known……”

“But The Khan doesn’t like to prepare and the fault lies with the dacoit who read out a prepared speech in the White House…”

“Dacoit and on the White House lawn?”

“Doesn’t The Khan refer to Nawaz Sharif as a dacoit! In any case, the White House has hosted all kinds of heads of government — the good, the bad, those involved in killing their own people, those involved in…”

“Right and the incompetent.”

“Hey that’s not on the White House.”

“Hmmmm, anyway who was The Khan threatening when he said if he is in opposition he would be more of a danger…”

“It did seem as if he was referring to the opposition but that doesn’t make sense.”

“Oh no! Not the same page or book again!”

“Let me give the title of the book this time — The Khan needs to carefully read the Book: Gospel of Judas…”

“Hey I heard about that — the only surviving copy was found in an ancient book dating back to third or fourth century AD in which Judas portrays himself as acting at Jesus’ request…”

“I am not going to comment on that, anyway The Khan said he will be a greater danger if out of power and then proceeded to say that Z A Bhutto and he are the only two leaders in Pakistan’s history who could galvanize the public to come out in their support and…”

“If I recall correctly the public did not come out in Bhutto’s support when he was in jail and later when he was assassinated.”

“Well, Bhutto lost his popularity I reckon and…”

“And The Khan’s insistence that his support base remains intact?”

“Delusional that’s all I can say – the public looks only at two indicators – inflation and unemployment and every time The Khan’s constituent goes to market he instinctively knows how much less the money in his wallet buys so his government’s data…”

“Yep, and in addition The Khan’s data on growth, current account deficit etc. is not relevant.”

“Sadly I would agree.”

