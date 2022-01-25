Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 24, 2022).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
180,276,553 102,176,684 6,341,757,366 3,217,814,781
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 638,918,571 (665,800,846) (26,882,274)
Local Individuals 6,857,039,130 (7,021,080,401) (164,041,270)
Local Corporates 3,862,947,124 (3,672,023,579) 190,923,544
