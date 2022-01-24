ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US yields slide on geopolitical tension, ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields fell across the curve on Monday as investors grew nervous about a potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine and a Federal Reserve meeting this week that is widely expected to flag an interest rate hike in March.

US benchmark 10-year and 30-year yields, along with those on the front end such as 2-year and 5-year notes, which both reflecting interest rate expectations, slid to more than one-week lows.

U.S stocks tanked as well in mid-morning trading, heightening the cautious market sentiment.

"We have a de-risking environment. Certainly part of that is geopolitical, but another part of that is the big central bank pivot," said Gregory Faranello, head of US rates at Amerivet Securities in New York.

"We have not just the Fed but global central banks around the world are tightening policy for the most part and risk assets are adjusting," he added.

Dollar slips with US Treasury yields but still up for week; bitcoin falls

The Fed starts its two-day meeting on Tuesday. Investors expect the US central bank to signal that it plans to raise rates in two months by 25 basis points, tightening monetary policy for the first time since it slashed borrowing costs to near-zero soon after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic nearly two years ago.

Fed funds futures, which track short term rate expectations, have priced in a total of four rate increases this year, as the central bank fights to stem soaring inflation.

Aside from the Fed, investors fretted about tension in Ukraine.

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets.

The move suggested that the West is bracing for Russia to attack Ukraine after gathering about 100,000 troops within reach of the latter's border. Russia though denies any intention of invading.

In late morning trading, the benchmark US 10-year yield fell nearly 3 basis points to 1.7192%, after earlier hitting an 11-day low of 1.7070%.

"In the short term, we have a range to start the year at 1.50%-1.90% in the 10-year," said Amerivet's Faranello. "We got to 1.90% and we did that very quickly. So consolidation makes sense."

US 30-year yields were down slightly at 2.0573%. They also slid to a more than one-week low of 2.0330%.

On the shorter-end of the curve, US Treasury 2-year and 5-year yields slipped to 0.9915% and 1.5206% , respectively.

The market is also looking to the auction of $54 billion in US two-year notes later on Monday.

Federal Reserve Russia US Treasury yields

Comments

1000 characters

US yields slide on geopolitical tension, ahead of Fed meeting

Monetary policy: SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75%

Advisor to PM on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar resigns

Rupee loses ground against US dollar, falls 0.14%

Fawad urges courts to hear cases against Shehbaz daily

Taliban hail Oslo meet as success 'in itself'

Player of the Year: Shaheen Shah Afridi leads Pakistan's domination of ICC awards

Bitcoin tumbles to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets

Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female SC judge of Pakistan

Pakistan's Find My Doctor raises $5mn in pre-series A funding

SECP appoints Parker Russel AJS to 'conduct fraud investigation/forensic audit' of Hascol

Read more stories