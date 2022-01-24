ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hosts India forced to withdraw from Women's Asian Cup

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

Women's Asian Cup hosts India are "considered to have withdrawn" from the tournament in accordance with competition rules after a COVID-19 outbreak forced their match against Taiwan to be cancelled, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday.

Regulations require coaches to name a minimum 13-player matchday squad for each game and India's inability to do so caused Sunday's Group A match at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium to be cancelled.

All India's results at the tournament are now considered null and void, the AFC said. India's opening draw with Iran has been deleted, in effect turning Wednesday's match between Iran and Taiwan into an eliminator for a place in the quarter-finals.

The decision also means India are out of contention for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, for which the Asian Cup serves as a qualifier.

"For the avoidance of doubt, all points and goals in those matches shall not be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in the group," the governing body said in a statement.

The AFC added that third-placed teams in Groups B and C will have their results against fourth-placed teams ignored to ensure uniformity when deciding the two best teams that qualify for the knockout stages alongside group winners and runners-up.

China became the first nation to book their place in the knockout rounds with a 7-0 win over debutants Iran in their Group A game in Mumbai on Sunday.

Asian Football Confederation Women's Asian Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Hosts India forced to withdraw from Women's Asian Cup

Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female SC judge of Pakistan

Advisor to PM on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar resigns

Houthi forces threaten to 'expand operation' after UAE attack

Pakistan's Find My Doctor raises $5mn in pre-series A funding

SECP appoints Parker Russel AJS to 'conduct fraud investigation/forensic audit' of Hascol

Pakistan reduces quarantine period to five days

Babar Azam named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021

Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo

UK's Johnson orders inquiry into discrimination claim against Muslim lawmaker

Pakistan reports over 7,000 Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day

Read more stories