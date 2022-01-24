ANL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.68%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.79%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.91%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
PIBTL 7.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.23%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.52%)
TPL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.19%)
TPLP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
TREET 39.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.34%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.62%)
WAVES 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.25%)
YOUW 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,591 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.13%)
BR30 17,483 Decreased By -298.6 (-1.68%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By -69 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -20.3 (-0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
India's Omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 infections, led by the Omicron variant, may see a sharp rise in the coming weeks, some top experts said, noting that the variant was already in community transmission and hospitals were seeing more patients despite a decline in cases in major cities.

India reported 306,064 new infections over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, about an 8% decline from the average daily cases reported in the last four days. Deaths were 439, the lowest in five days.

But weekly positivity rates have risen to 17.03% in the week to Jan. 24, from about 0.63% Dec. 27, led by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

"Omicron is now in community transmission in India and has become dominant in multiple metros," a report by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said on Jan. 10 in a report released on Sunday.

India's COVID-19 cases rise by 333,533 in last 24 hours

Most cases of the Omicron variant have been mild, the advisory group said, although hospitalisations and cases in intensive care were increasing.

In last two weeks major cities such as the capital, Delhi, and financial hub Mumbai in the wealthiest state of Maharashtra, have been reporting big falls in cases after hitting peaks.

That might change, Maharashtra government adviser Dr. Subhash Salunke said, as the variant is spreading to semi-urban and rural areas. The state expects to see multiple peaks in the next eight to 10 weeks, he said.

"The number of cases in cities like Mumbai and Pune are the tip of the iceberg," Salunke told Reuters, adding that the deadly Delta variant from the previous wave was also circulating.

India's tally of overall infections reached 39.54 million, the second-highest globally behind the United States. The country has seen 489,848 people die of the virus.

Omicron variant India's Omicron variant India's Omicron cases

