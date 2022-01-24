PPP leader underscores need for ‘in-house change’ to strengthen democracy

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and President Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Raja Pervez Ashraf on Sunday said that in-house change is the only option of strengthening the democracy and parliament in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to media after a press conference along with general secretary PPP Syed Hassan Murtaza, Ahsan Rizvi, Asif Raza Baig and Afnan Butt at Model Town Secreteriat.

He also said positive signs are coming from opposition regarding moving a no confidence motion. He hinted that in Punjab it is easy to bring no-confidence motion against the PTI led coalition government as the government have thin majority in the province. PPP believes in bringing change only through democratic way adding that bringing no confidence is the only option.

While responding to a question Pervez Ashraf said that government does not hold long marches they focused on solving the problems of the masses. He termed the statement of foreign minster Shah Mahmood Qureshi regarding holding long march towards Karachi as childish. He said there are bright chances that PPP will win upcoming local bodies’ elections as well as general elections in 2023. Regarding Presidential system Raja Pervez said that government wants to divert the attention of the people from the issues. He further said that this is not one unit we have constitution. He also said that from the day one it is the stance of PPP and former President Asif Ali Zardari that democratic institutions in the country should be strong.

On this occasion President Circle Mandi Ahmedabad Pakistan Kissan Itehad and ticket holder for the seat of chairman from Union Council 106 Mian Sardar Khan Watoo and ticket holder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the seat of chairman Union Council 116 Mian Altaf Hussain Watoo joined the party.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary PPP Syed Hassan Murtaza welcomed the farmer leadership into the party fold, saying that all the sections of society would have to play their role for the development of the country. He said all should join hands against inflation and unemployment.

According to him, the PPP would carry out a countrywide tractor trolley march on Jan 24, followed by Feb 27 long marches which would prove a turning point in the politics of the country. He also said that tractor trolley march of Okara organized by PPP is a big success. Farmers are not getting fertilizers and seeds. He said strong agriculture is a guarantee of strong economy.

He said the party would welcome everyone ready to join the long march, adding that the PPP would hold as many protests as required to take the country out of the crisis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022