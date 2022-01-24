ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Issues related to Risalpur EPZ discussed

Recorder Report 24 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: An interactive session for Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Risalpur industrialists with Government officials from State Bank of Pakistan, Trade Development Authority Pakistan, Customs, Anti-narcotics, EPZA and KPBOIT was held at EPZ Risalpur.

Event was chaired by Vice Chairman KPBOIT and organized by IFC team KPEZDMC. Positive discussions were held related to issues faced by EPZ Industrialists.

Main issues discussed were ban on zero-rating facility on exports to Afghanistan and CARs via land route, imposing sales tax of import for EPZ in finance bill recently passed by federal Government, availability of off-shore account facility in close vicinity, availability of ANF inspection team within the zone premises, etc.

