Smart lockdown enforced in four towns of Karachi’s District Central

PPI 24 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Government has imposed a smart lockdown in four towns of District Central as coronavirus positivity rate in the port city has reached record high. According to the notification, micro-smart lockdown has been imposed in several union councils (UCs) in Gulberg, North Nazimabad, North Karachi and Liaquatabad areas.

The notification lists dozens of neighbourhoods from various UCs where the smart lockdown would be imposed. During the lockdown, the movement of people would be restricted and all commercial activities will remain suspended in the hotspot areas.

The lockdown is being imposed on recommendation from the district health officer. On the other hand, Pakistan Covid-19 positivity rate has reached 13pc as 7,586 more people contracted the virus in last 24 hours.

Pakistan has reported 20 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,367,605. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,097 on Sunday.

