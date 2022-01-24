ANL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
AVN 106.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.16%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.64%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.91%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
GGL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.02%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.53%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PRL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
TPL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.19%)
TPLP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
TREET 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
TRG 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.25%)
YOUW 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,516 Decreased By -265.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 44,964 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,736 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Israel cabinet green-lights submarine corruption probe

AFP Updated 24 Jan, 2022

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s cabinet on Sunday voted to establish a formal inquiry into a 2012 naval procurement that has been marred by corruption allegations implicating ex-military brass and close associates of former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has not personally been accused of wrongdoing in the so-called “submarine affair”, which concerns a multi-billion shekel deal to acquire naval vessels from the German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who ousted Netanyahu in June, abstained in the vote setting up the inquiry, reportedly citing concerns it would interfere with the military procurement.

In tweet before cabinet approved the probe, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the submarine affair “the most serious security corruption case in the history of Israel.

“It is necessary to turn over every stone to reach the truth.”

Defence Minister Benny Gantz was also a strong supporter of the probe.

David Shimron, Netanyahu’s personal lawyer and cousin, had been expected to face charges but prosecutors decided to drop the case against him last year, following a pre-indictment hearing.

Miki Ganor, Thyssenkrupp’s representative in Israel, has been charged with bribery.

The newly established commission will look at the procurement process but will not investigate defendants currently on trial.

This month, Gantz announced a separate agreement to buy three further submarines from Thyssenkrupp in a 10 billion shekel (over three billion dollar) deal.

Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli cabinet corruption probe

