ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Feuz heads to Beijing on back of Kitzbuehel triumph

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: Switzerland’s Beat Feuz heads to the Beijing Olympics in top form after winning the prestigious men’s downhill at Kitzbuehel on Sunday with a time of 1:56.68.

Twice Olympic medallist Feuz led a Swiss one-two on the podium with overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt in second place, 0.21 seconds behind Feuz.

Switzerland last won Olympic gold in downhill through Didier Defago in Vancouver in 2010.

Traditional downhill powerhouse Austria, who failed to make the podium in Friday’s first downhill at the country’s marquee event, collected the consolation of a third-place finish through Daniel Hemetsberger.

Feuz won both downhills at Kitzbuehel last year but has been without a victory this season and his triumph will make him one of the favourites for Beijing, along with Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde who won Friday’s opening downhill.

The 34-year-old Feuz, defending World Cup downhill champion, was rewarded for taking a tight attacking line on the famous Streif course.

Odermatt, who emerged initially as a giant slalom skier, showed his relaxed, natural style again as he continues to impress in downhill.

The 24-year-old has yet to win in downhill but this was his third second-place finish on this season’s tour, although he was close to missing a gate as he entered the traverse.

Feuz said he enjoyed racing with his younger compatriot.

“We simply compliment each other well,” he said, “Marco and I are good for each other. He’s young and doesn’t have as many thoughts on his mind as I do. But when we discuss skiing, we’re on the same wavelength,” he said.

Kitzbuehel Olympics in Beijing Feuz

Comments

Comments are closed.

Feuz heads to Beijing on back of Kitzbuehel triumph

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UK MP says she was sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’

Mahathir still in hospital

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Ukraine crisis: Pope calls for world day of ‘prayer for peace’

Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Read more stories