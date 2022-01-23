ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
India bans 35 Pak YouTube channels

INP 23 Jan, 2022

NEW DELHI: In yet another move to stop voices of dissent against its culture of hate mongering, India has blocked 35 Pakistan based YouTube channels, two websites along with several social media handles.

The YouTube accounts blocked by India had a total subscriber base of over 1 crore 20 lakh, and their videos had over 130 crore views. “Yesterday, based on fresh intelligence inputs which the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting received, we have issued directions for blocking 35 YouTube channels including ‘Khabar with Facts’, ‘Global Truth’, ‘Information Hub’, ‘Apni Duniya TV’ and ‘Khoji TV’, two Twitter accounts, two Instagram Accounts, two websites White News and DNow, whose YouTube channels were also blocked and a Facebook account,” said Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (P&A), I-B Ministry, adding that the common factor amongst all these accounts have been that they “operate from Pakistan.”

India Pakistan Ban YouTube channels

