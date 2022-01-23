Exports to China surge by 69pc in 2021

BEIJING: Pakistan export to China was increased by 68.9% in 2021 and crossed the historical figure of $3.58 billion while the total import and export between the two countries stood at $27.82 billion.

It was reported by Gwadar Pro on Saturday quoting official data from the General Administration of Customs (GACC) of China.

Pakistan’s export to China crossed $365.35 million in December 2021, up 17 percent, while in the same period of the previous year it was $312.33 million, which is the second-highest figure of the year. Pakistan’s exports made the highest gain in November 2021 when its export volume to China was $379.17 million.

Last year, the highest value was in December 2020 when its export volume was $312.33 million.

Overall, from January to December 2021, China’s imports from Pakistan totalled $3.58 billion irrespective of COVID-19, while in the same period of last year it was $2.12 billion.

This year China’s export to Pakistan was increased by 57.8% to $24.23 billion, while last year it was $15.36 billion and in 2019 it was $16.17 billion. Shan Saeed, Chief Economist at Juwai IQI, said trade between the two countries has made significant progress as both export and import volumes are on the rise.