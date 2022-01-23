Gusty winds continue to batter Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday alerted the citizens and authorities about the prevailing gusty winds that may result in falling of trees, billboards and loose structures in the mega city.

The prevailing windy and dusty weather is likely to persist, it said, adding that the strong winds may pull down tall and weak structures and reduce visibility to less than one kilometre.

“Gusty winds from northwest direction with average speed of 20-25 know/hour (kt/hr) with occasional gust of 30-32 kt/hr can damage loose structures, billboards & week trees with visibility to remain lower than 1-km due to blowing & suspended dust,” the Met said.

Cold and dry weather is expected to continue till Jan 28 throughout Sindh, the Met forecast, adding that night time temperature may range between 8 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius in Karachi.

Other parts of the province are likely to see the temperature falling between 3 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius during the period.

Elsewhere in the country, the Met said: Rain, snow, wind and thunderstorm with few heavy falls and hailstorm are expected in Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Dense fog is likely in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab on Sunday.

“A strong westerly weather system is affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Monday (morning),” it said.

In the last 24 hours: Rain with wind, thunderstorm and snow fell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, north Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Cherat and Kalat received the maximum amount of the rainfall as 50 mm, each, Rawalakot 38 mm, Malam Jabba 30 mm, Peshawar 29 mm, Faisalabad’s Dogar Basti OHR 27 mm, Parachinar and Kotli 23 mm, each, Takht Bhai and Faisalabad’s Madina Town 22 mm, each.

Hafizabad 19 mm, Mandi Bahauddin 18 mm, Muzaffarabad Airport 17 mm, Garhi Dupatta, Jhelum and Attock 16 mm, each, Bannu and Zhob 15 mm, each, Rawalpindi’s Chaklala and Sargodha14 mm, each, Lahore’s Farrukhabad 12 mm, City and Lakshmi Chowk 11 mm, each, WASA office, Shahi Qilla and Johar Town 10 mm, each.

Malam Jabba and Murree received 12 inches of snowfall, Kalat 2, Rawalakot, Parachinar, Kalam and Quetta’s Samungli 1, each.

Minimum temperature of the day was reported in Leh -11 degrees Celsius, Ziarat -9, Gupis -8, Kalam -6, Skardu, Astore, Bagrote, Kalat and Parachinar -5, each, Malam Jabba and Hunza -4, each, and Quetta -3.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022