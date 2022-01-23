Rains cause flood damage in Peru’s Machu Picchu

LIMA: Strong rains in the town of Machu Picchu, next to the Inca citadel of the same name that is Peru’s top tourist draw, washed away railroads and bridges Friday, officials said.

Flooding of the Alccamayo river interrupted train services, the regional government of Cusco department said. Houses near the river were flooded, and one person was injured with another missing, civil defense officials said.

Peru Rail company, one of two that provides transport in the region, said in a statement that trains have been cancelled until further notice.