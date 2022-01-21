Pakistan reports highest Covid cases in a day since start of pandemic

Pakistan reported 7,678 cases, the highest in a day since the start of the pandemic in the country, while the positivity level was recorded at 12.93% as the fifth Covid-19 wave continued to take its toll.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data, the highest daily toll was previously recorded on June 13, 2020, when the country reported 6,825 Covid-19 cases.

The positivity level has also hit its highest since June 2020 at 12.93%. During the last 24 hours, 23 people succumbed to the novel virus, the highest death toll in a single day since October 15, 2021. The country's overall death toll has now increased to 29,065.

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

Moreover, 815 people recovered from the novel virus, taking the tally to 1,266,479.

During the last 24 hours, the county conducted 59,343 tests. So far, Pakistan has reported 1,353,479 positive cases.

There are currently 57,935 active cases, while 961 cases are critical.

Sindh reports 3,739 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Meanwhile, Sindh reported 3,739 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. A statement by the Chief Minister's House on Thursday said that 17,002 tests were conducted out of which 3,739 cases were reported as positive.

Currently, 33,796 patients are under treatment, of which 33,398 are in home isolation, 30 at isolation centres, and 368 at different hospitals.