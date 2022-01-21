ANL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.61%)
ASL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.19%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.64%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
FNEL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.57%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.2%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
PTC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
SNGP 33.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.3%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.05 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.74%)
TREET 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
TRG 83.59 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
WAVES 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.65%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.23%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By 20.9 (0.46%)
BR30 17,711 Increased By 141.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 44,983 Increased By 157.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,726 Increased By 59.8 (0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports highest Covid cases in a day since start of pandemic

  • Country logs 7,678 infections at a positivity ratio of 12.93% as 5th wave continues to take toll
BR Web Desk 21 Jan, 2022

Pakistan reported 7,678 cases, the highest in a day since the start of the pandemic in the country, while the positivity level was recorded at 12.93% as the fifth Covid-19 wave continued to take its toll.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data, the highest daily toll was previously recorded on June 13, 2020, when the country reported 6,825 Covid-19 cases.

The positivity level has also hit its highest since June 2020 at 12.93%. During the last 24 hours, 23 people succumbed to the novel virus, the highest death toll in a single day since October 15, 2021. The country's overall death toll has now increased to 29,065.

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

Moreover, 815 people recovered from the novel virus, taking the tally to 1,266,479.

During the last 24 hours, the county conducted 59,343 tests. So far, Pakistan has reported 1,353,479 positive cases.

There are currently 57,935 active cases, while 961 cases are critical.

Sindh reports 3,739 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Meanwhile, Sindh reported 3,739 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. A statement by the Chief Minister's House on Thursday said that 17,002 tests were conducted out of which 3,739 cases were reported as positive.

Currently, 33,796 patients are under treatment, of which 33,398 are in home isolation, 30 at isolation centres, and 368 at different hospitals.

Coronavirus Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan reports highest Covid cases in a day since start of pandemic

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories