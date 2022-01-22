Japan honours Sohail P Ahmed for his services

KARACHI: The Government of Japan has conferred the prestigious decoration, The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon to Sohail P. Ahmed, in recognition of his dedicated contributions for strengthening economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

The Commendation Awarding Ceremony was held on Thursday at a local hotel by ISOMURA Toshikazu, Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, as part of the reception celebrating 70th anniversary between Japan and Pakistan.

Sohail P. Ahmed had worked as the Chairman of the Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) for 7.5 years from 2012 to 2020. He made the Forum grow on better business lines which has now emerged as a leading bilateral business Forum. He also attended the Pakistan-Japan Private Sector Business Dialogue and the Joint Government Business Dialogues held in Pakistan in 2015 as Chairman of PJBF. Three years later, in 2018, he led 27 PJBF members along with Pakistani government officials to Japan to attend the two dialogues as well. At the conference, he took a strong initiative and discussed measures to correct the trade imbalance in a way that would benefit both Japan and Pakistan.

His contribution will certainly be greatly remembered in terms of support and facilitating technical agreement between Japanese and Pakistani companies. ISOMURA appreciated the development of the cooperative ties via his assistance.

Also, Ahmed mentioned that he had entered into five Technical Assistance Agreements with Japanese companies in his career, including two Fortune 500 companies. He stated that he was an admirer of the Japanese management system which was in sync with laws of nature, treated every human being with respect and made ordinary people do extraordinary things.

