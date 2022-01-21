ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rallies to record peak in fifth weekly climb

Reuters 21 Jan, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended at a record high on Friday, notching their fifth straight weekly gain, driven by estimates of lower output in January and Indonesia's plans to limit exports of the commodity.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 136 ringgit, or 2.62% to 5,323 ringgit ($1,271.92) a tonne. For the week it gained 3.9%.

"Futures raced higher in the last two days underpinned by euphoria over Indonesia's soft controls on exports," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

But the contract is showing signs of running out of steam from profit-taking and adjusting to soybean oil prices, he added.

Palm rallies for second day to hit record high

Indonesia's plan to limit palm oil exports that has driven prices to record highs is likely to make leading importer India shift to substitute soy and sunflower oils, potentially capping the market's rally, industry officials and analysts said on Thursday.

Malaysia's Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association (SPPOMA) estimated production during Jan. 1-20 declined 16.7% from the month before, traders said.

Exports from the world's second-largest producer for Jan. 1-20 fell 43.1% to 626,029 tonnes from Dec. 1-20, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said.

Production in Malaysia throughout the pandemic has been hammered by a severe labour crunch due to border closures to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 2.1%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.3%, after jumping 3.5% overnight.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rallies to record peak in fifth weekly climb

Investigation into Lahore bomb blast underway: Sheikh Rashid

Rupee breaks losing streak, gains against US dollar

Taliban to meet Western officials in Norway for aid talks

Another encounter: Pakistan, India to clash at MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup on Oct 23

Pakistan's REER declines in December as trade competitiveness improves

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 24, says SBP

European Union re-establishes physical presence in Afghanistan

At least 2 killed as gusty winds hit Karachi

China can achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022

Turkey passes law exempting converted lira deposits from corporate tax

Read more stories