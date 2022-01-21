Kenyan shilling little changed, hovers above all-time lows

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was barely changed on Friday, trading just above the all-time lows it hit in the previous session as tax payments by international firms helped stymie losses, traders said.

At 0816 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.40/60 per dollar, the same as Thursday's close.

International companies operating in Kenya usually convert their dollars into the local currency to pay their taxes around the 20th of the month when they fall due, boosting the supply of hard currency.