ANL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.78%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
ASL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
AVN 98.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.51%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.78%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
FNEL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-6.28%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-5.34%)
GTECH 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.68%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PRL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.92%)
PTC 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.38 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.84%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.07%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -18.4 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,354 Decreased By -342.3 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,525 Decreased By -308.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,545 Decreased By -107 (-0.61%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Gold holds around 2-month peaks as firmer US yields weigh

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

Gold prices on Thursday steadied near a two-month high hit in the previous session, with higher US Treasury yields preventing any gains amid caution building around developments at the US Federal Reserve's meeting due next week.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was flat at $1,839.36 per ounce as of 0031 GMT, steadying near its highest since Nov. 22. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,840.60.

  • Gold saw its best session in three months on Wednesday as a retreat in the dollar and geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine lifted safe-haven appeal, sparking a rally in precious metals.

    • Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were higher on Thursday, lightly pressuring gold.

Gold off one-week lows, US rate hike bets reign in gains

  • The US Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago to tame persistently high inflation, now viewed by economists polled by Reuters as the biggest threat to the US economy over the coming year.

  • The US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to meet on Jan. 25-26.

  • Although gold is considered an inflationary hedge, the metal is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

  • Strong US and European corporate results could not stop a slide on Wall Street, as rising crude prices kept inflation concerns alive.

  • Inflation in Britain rose faster than expected to its highest in nearly 30 years in December, intensifying a squeeze on living standards and putting pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again.

  • Spot silver was down 0.1% at $24.09 an ounce, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,022.60, and palladium fell 0.4% to $1,992.71.

