ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
ASL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
AVN 98.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.71%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.63%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.77%)
GGL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.37%)
GTECH 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.99%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PRL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.92%)
PTC 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.6%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.07%)
YOUW 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -18.4 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,354 Decreased By -342.3 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,525 Decreased By -308.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,545 Decreased By -107 (-0.61%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 20 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), on Wednesday, asked K-Electric (KE) to return about 76 paisa per unit to its consumers in February on account of lower fuel cost in November 2021.

In a determination, the regulator said the KE had demanded about 32 paisa per unit increase in fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for November 2021.

However, after examination of electric and financial data, public hearing, verification of documents, and cross questioning the Nepra reached the conclusion that the FCA for November should be cut by 76 paisa per unit.

Therefore, it asked the KE to return 76 paisa per unit to consumers in February bills.

“The Authority hereby directs K-Electric that the negative FCA of November 2021 as worked out at Rs0.7591 per unit shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units and Agriculture Consumers of K-Electric”.

The regulator clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters, irrespective of their consumption level.

The revised FCA shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month i.e. November 2021.

The K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of November 2021, in the billing month of February 2022.

In case, the incremental industrial and winter incentive package becomes applicable in K-Electric, the amount of negative FCA allowed to such consumers would be adjusted in the subsequent adjustments of K-Electric.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

K ELECTRIC nepra electricity Fuel Cost Adjustment

Comments

1000 characters

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Long-awaited SME policy launched

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Oil market headed for surplus?

PM given briefing on urea

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Biden warns of 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan govt

Regulatory bodies: AGP urges SC to set guidelines about powers

Parliamentary form of government: Opposition vows support amid wild speculations

Read more stories