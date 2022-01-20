Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
20 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 177.20 177.70 DKK 26.41 26.51
SAUDIA RIYAL 46.60 47.00 NOK 19.80 19.90
UAE DIRHAM 48.00 49.00 SEK 19.04 19.14
EURO 198.30 200.80 AUD $ 125.00 127.00
UK POUND 238.00 241.00 CAD $ 139.50 141.50
JAPANI YEN 1.50892 1.52892 INDIAN RUPEE 2.15 2.35
CHF 189.88 190.88 CHINESE YUAN 26.50 28.00
AFGHAN RUPEE 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.