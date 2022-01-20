ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,833 Decreased By -674 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -274 (-1.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 20 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          177.20    177.70   DKK                 26.41    26.51
SAUDIA RIYAL         46.60     47.00   NOK                 19.80    19.90
UAE DIRHAM           48.00     49.00   SEK                 19.04    19.14
EURO                198.30    200.80   AUD $              125.00   127.00
UK POUND            238.00    241.00   CAD $              139.50   141.50
JAPANI YEN         1.50892   1.52892   INDIAN RUPEE         2.15     2.35
CHF                 189.88    190.88   CHINESE YUAN        26.50    28.00
                                       AFGHAN RUPEE         1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

foreign currencies OPENMARKET RATES

Comments

Comments are closed.

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Oil market headed for surplus?

PM given briefing on urea

Long-awaited SME policy launched

Various segments of economy: NCOC revises guidelines, SOPs

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Chinese envoy, COAS discuss CPEC

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan govt

Regulatory bodies: AGP urges SC to set guidelines about powers

Millionaires make unusual plea: ‘Tax us now’

Tarin tests positive for Covid-19

Read more stories