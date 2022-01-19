Punjab imposes fresh restrictions amid rise in Covid cases

The Punjab government announced on Wednesday new Covid-19 restrictions amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the province, Aaj News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab, there will be a complete ban on indoor gatherings in cities and districts where the coronavirus positivity is above 10 percent.

In areas where positivity is above 10 percent, indoor gatherings, indoor dining, and indoor weddings will remain suspended from January 24 to February 15.

Outdoor gatherings, however, will be allowed for up to 300 fully vaccinated people.

Similarly, shrines and cinema houses will remain open for inoculated people with 50 percent capacity.

Moreover, public transport will operate at 70 capacity in these areas from January 20.

In all public and private schools, classes up to Grade 6 will operate on a staggered basis between January 20 and 31. However, classes for students above 12 years of age will continue as scheduled under strict Covid-19 guidelines.

The decision is in line with the coronavirus guidelines and SOPs issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) earlier on Wednesday.

5th wave: Pakistan issues revised Covid restrictions as cases rise

The forum decided to completely ban indoor events in countrywide districts where the infection rate is above 10%.

However, it allowed outdoor events for marriages. Places, where the infection rate is below 10%, will be allowed to have a gathering of 500 people. But if the rate is above 10%, the gathering would be restricted to 300 persons.

In its decision regarding educational institutions, the NCOC said that all schools will be allowed 100% attendance in those areas where the infection rate is below 10%. For schools where the infection rate is above 10%, the restriction of 50% attendance will be applied, but only to children below 12 years of age.

The NCOC said that federating units in consultation with health authorities will decide limits for closure of schools.

Meanwhile, outdoor dining will be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals, while takeaways will be allowed 24/7. The NCOC said 70% occupancy will be allowed for public transport, while 80% occupancy for railways.

The NCOC has decided that markets and business activities will continue without any restrictions.