ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,833 Decreased By -674 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -274 (-1.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yellen says state, local aid strengthened US cities' COVID-19 responses

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: The $350 billion in coronavirus relief aid for state and local governments has allowed US cities to respond faster and stronger to an ever changing COVID-19 pandemic, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

Yellen told a meeting of the US Conference of Mayors that the response by state and local governments is helping to blunt the impact of the highly-contagious Omicron coronavirus variant.

"Omicron has presented a challenge and will likely impact some of the data in the coming months, but I am confident it will not derail what has been one of the strongest periods of economic growth in a century," Yellen said.

She said that the $350 billion State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which enabled cities to be flexible in how they aided their populations, had led them to be "much readier to respond."

"Rather than one burst of money that could only be spent in certain ways, it called for sustained funding, and our Treasury team has worked hard so you can use the money as flexibly as possible," Yellen added.

She cited several examples of local uses of the funds, from $1,000 signing bonuses for new teachers at child-care centers in Columbus, Ohio, to Hawaii's move to reverse its decision to furlough 10,000 state employees.

Minnesota has authorized more than $80 million in funds from the program for health needs, ranging from rapid COVID-19 tests to emergency surge staffing in hospitals, while St. Louis used $58 million from its allocation to spare residents from evictions and homelessness, supplementing rental assistance funds, she said.

Yellen added that funding from the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package allowed cities to move from fighting fires to "start building a better post-COVID world."

The Treasury chief struck an optimistic tone on the White House's sweeping Build Back Better social and climate spending bill, despite contentious congressional negotiations clouding its future.

"While we don't know the final form this will take, it will revolutionize how we care for children in this country, invest in climate change, and overhaul the international tax system to ensure corporations pay their fair share," Yellen said.

Janet Yellen COVID 19 coronavirus variant Omicron

Comments

1000 characters

Yellen says state, local aid strengthened US cities' COVID-19 responses

PM Imran launches SME policy, says govt focused on wealth creation

Rawalpindi commissioner, several others removed from posts over Murree tragedy

5th wave: Pakistan issues revised Covid restrictions as cases rise

Chinese envoy calls on COAS, expresses satisfaction over CPEC's progress

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

Former doubles world number one Sania Mirza to quit tennis this year

PSL 2022: NCOC reduces crowd attendance to 25% for Karachi matches

Lahore-based Taro raises $3.5mn in pre-seed funding

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin tests positive for coronavirus

Read more stories