ANL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
ASL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.7%)
GGL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
GTECH 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.91%)
PACE 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.14%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.04%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.11%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
TPLP 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
TREET 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.73%)
TRG 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.02%)
UNITY 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.13%)
YOUW 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 18,313 Decreased By -310 (-1.66%)
KSE100 45,393 Decreased By -114 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,877 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Afghan acting PM calls for official recognition of Taliban administration

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

KABUL: Afghanistan's acting prime minister, Mullah Hasan Akhund, on Wednesday called for international governments to officially recognise the country's Taliban administration, saying at a news conference in Kabul that all conditions had been met.

"I ask all governments, especially Islamic countries, that they should start recognition," Akhund said, in his first major public broadcast appearance since he assumed the role in September.

Foreign powers have been reluctant to recognise the Taliban administration which took over Afghanistan in August while Western nations led by the United States have frozen billions of dollars worth of Afghan banking assets and cut off development funding that once formed the backbone of Afghanistan's economy.

Akhund and other Taliban administration officials made an appeal at the news conference, also attended by United Nations officials, for a loosening of restrictions on money into the country, blaming its growing economic crisis on the freezing of funds.

"Short-term aid is not the solution; we must try to find a way to solve problems fundamentally," he said.

Desperate Afghans queue for free bread as poverty crisis deepens

The international community has ramped up humanitarian aid, designed to address urgent needs and largely bypass official channels. But as the country faces a cash crunch and a deteriorating economy over the harsh winter, millions of people have plunged into poverty.

Afghanistan's Mullah Hasan Akhund

