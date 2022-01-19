ECC to meet today

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet will meet today (Wednesday) to take up 15-point agenda including the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives’ request for approval of Rs5billion Technical Supplementary Grant to conduct recently-approved 7th Population and Housing Census by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The ECC meeting, to be presided over by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, would be submitted a summary seeking funds to conduct approval of TSG for conducting the 7th population and housing census.

The CCI meeting chaired by the prime minister and attended by the chief minister on Thursday decided to conduct the 7th population and housing census in the country. It also approved the establishment of a “Census Monitoring Committee” to be chaired by deputy chairman Planning Commission, all provincial chief secretaries, chairman NADRA, chief commissioner ICT, and other senior officials.

CCI decides to conduct 7th population, housing census

The committee will oversee and monitor census activities to ensure an expeditious, transparent, and credible census operations.

The ECC meeting would also take up the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) proposal TSG under Pakistan Raises Revenue Programme (PRRP) of Rs4 billion and the Interior Ministry’s summaries with regard to Rs78 million TSG for the projects of the ICT Administration and Rs60 million TSG for purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by HQs Frontier Corps, Balochistan (North), Quetta during the current fiscal year 2021-22.

The ECC would also take up another proposal of the Interior Division for approval of Rs3 million (equivalent to US$ 17,133.06) TSG for purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by the HQs Frontier Corps KP (North), Peshawar during current fiscal year 2021-22 and re-allocation of surrendered/lapsed funds for the year 2021-22 under the Sustainable Development Goals achievement Programme (SAP).

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

The meeting would be submitted a proposal by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination rupee cover of US$ 65 million (equivalent to Pak Rs11,960 million) committed by Islamic Development Bank, through supplementary grant on re-current side to utilise the IsDB Loan under “IVAC Covid-19 vaccine support for Pakistan” for financial year 2021-22.

The meeting would also be requested by the Aviation Division for revival of the committee to deliberate the issues of Roosevelt Hotel.

The Commerce Division proposal for increase in quota limit for export of samples and removal of 45 percent regulatory duty (RD) on the import of Chilghoza from Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture would also be taken up by the ECC.

The Finance Division proposal of Kamyab Pakistan Programme and establishment of a new company having shareholding of government and Karandaaz and winding up of Pakistan Credit Guarantee Company (PCGC) are also on the agenda of the meeting.

The ECC would also take up urea fertiliser requirement for remaining Rabi Season 2021-22 by the Ministry of Industries and Production, the National Food Security and Research proposal with regard to notification of minimum indicative prices of tobacco crop 2022 and compensation package for the Chinese casualties at Dasu Hydropower Project by the Ministry of Water Resources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022