ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Federal, provincial govts: LHC seeks details of foreign loans

Recorder Report 19 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday called detailed of foreign loans obtained by the federal and provincial governments till February 02. The court also asked the attorney general to appear before the court on next hearing.

The court passed these directions in a petition challenging a decision of the previous government changing the meaning of “public debt” in contravention of a Supreme Court’s judgment. Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel Azhar Siddique argued that the apex court had ruled that no such changes could be made without the consent of the federal cabinet.

He said, the then government without the consent of the cabinet changed the meaning of the public debt by modifications in the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act 2005 (FRDL).

He said as per the new formula total debt would be considered to the accumulative deposits other than the public debt of the federal and provincial governments within the banking system.

The counsel pointed out that the new amendments imposed a limit on the federal government budget deficit of four per cent of GDP and there was also a limit to restrict public debt to 60 per cent of the GDP on the general government debt, the counsel added.

He said the most expensive commercial loan was procured by the previous provincial government in Punjab from a bank of China for the orange line metro train project.

He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the amendments in the FDRL Act 2005 and sought details of total external debt from the federal and provincial governments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore High Court foreign loans Azhar Siddique FRDL

Comments

Comments are closed.

Federal, provincial govts: LHC seeks details of foreign loans

H1FY22 FDI jumps 20pc to $1.06bn YoY

Sixth review of EFF: IMF Board to discuss loan matter on 28th

Proposed USD Sukuk certificates: Fitch, Moody’s assign ‘B-’, ‘B3’ ratings, respectively

Mobile recharge: Cos start collecting increased WHT

ECC to meet today

Foreign funding case: ECP asks scrutiny committee to submit pending reports

New tables to be re-notified on Feb 1: Property valuation rates held in abeyance

Issuance of licences for securities brokers: SECP decides to revise eligibility criteria

Qatar hailed for joining LNG terminal

Outcry as India shuts Kashmir Press Club

Read more stories