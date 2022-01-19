ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Court issues arrest warrants for official

INP 19 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Civil court in Lahore on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Punjab chief secretary for non-compliance of court order. The court also issued arrest warrants for two energy department officials.

Civil Judge Muhammad Tariq Rasheed heard a case pertaining to not writing down new address of a factory after shifting to another place. The judge issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Punjab chief secretary and also issued warrants for energy department chief inspectors Abdul Ali and Mirza Naveed for not complying with the court order.

The court also ordered to withhold salaries of the said government officials.

