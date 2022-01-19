NAB Karachi recovers around Rs1.401bn in 2021

KARACHI: In 2021, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi recovered approximately 1.401 billion and 53 individuals were convicted under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999. At a meeting of the NAB’s Karachi office, Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal presided over a review of the agency’s work.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director General Dr Najaf Quli Mirza informed Chairman NAB that 53 people were convicted by Karachi’s learned accountability courts under section 10 of NAO-1999 between January 1 and December 31, 2021, during a meeting with the NAB chairman.

There has been a total of 24 and 56 people, respectively, who have been convicted under this ordinance in 2020 and 2019. NAB’s Karachi DG gave the chairman a summary of all convictions made by the Karachi DG NAB. In addition, it was revealed that the Bureau had recovered $1.401 billion in the year 2021, which was also reported.

Additionally, Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, DG NAB-Karachi, highlighted cases in which significant recoveries were made during the meeting. The chair was informed that the Bureau had recovered Rs 932.5 million from the accused in a reference against Revenue Department officials in Thano Bola Khan, District Jamshoro, pursuant to section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

Similarly, in another case involving Muhammad Hanif Lalani and others, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Karachi recovered an amount of Rs. 130.617 million from the defendants. The Bureau successfully recovered Rs 172.655 million from the accused in Abdullah Alvi and other cases under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022