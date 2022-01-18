ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,684 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 18,743 Increased By 102.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 45,559 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,939 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China 2021 aluminium imports rise to annual record high

Reuters 18 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: China's aluminium imports in December eased from the previous month, snapping three monthly gains, although imported volumes were strong enough to solidify 2021's position as a record year of shipments.

China, the world's biggest aluminium producer and consumer, imported 3.2 million tonnes of unwrought aluminium and products - which include primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium - in 2021, a new record high and up from 2.7 million tonnes in 2020.

On a monthly basis, December imports stood at 243,729 tonnes, according to the General Administration of Customs, down 39% from 397,915 tonnes in November, and down 8.2% year-on-year.

China is a net exporter of aluminium, but has been importing increasing amounts of the metal as higher prices of Shanghai aluminium versus international prices through most of 2021 made it favourable for imports of overseas aluminium.

China 2021 aluminium output climbs to record despite power curbs

Power curbs on energy-intensive industries in several Chinese regions due to government efforts to reduce carbon emissions also dampened domestic production.

In comparison, China's exports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products hit 562,975 tonnes in December, their highest monthly levels, while full-year shipments stood at 5.62 million tonnes, according to China customs data released on Jan. 14.

China's imports of bauxite, the main aluminium ore, was at 8.73 million tonnes in December, customs data showed, which is up 13.4% from the previous month.

Annual bauxite imports were down 3.8% year-on-year at 107.37 million tonnes.

aluminium price China's aluminium imports Aluminium export

Comments

1000 characters

China 2021 aluminium imports rise to annual record high

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases as 5th wave intensifies

Coalition strike on Yemen's Sanaa kills 14

US vows to hold Houthi rebels accountable for UAE attack

Foreign investors operating in EPZ: FBR ‘inadvertently’ withdraws tax exemption

TRG Pakistan appoints Waleed Tariq Saigol as chairperson

Brent climbs above 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

Ministries, divisions: Finance issues ‘Budget Call Circular’

Civil service reforms: PM irked by bureaucratic indifference

Evaluation of power projects approved ahead of sell-off

Cabinet refuses extension to EDB CEO

Read more stories