ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 hits two-year high as GSK boosts

Reuters 18 Jan, 2022

LONDON: London’s FTSE ended higher on Monday, aided by healthcare stocks as GlaxoSmithKline jumped after rejecting a 50-billion-pound buyout offer for its consumer arm from Unilever, while energy and mining stocks also provided support.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.9% to record its highest closing in nearly two years, with miner Glencore and energy majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell among the biggest boosts to the index. GlaxoSmithKline jumped 4.1% after it said over the weekend that it had rejected Unilever’s offer for its consumer goods arm and would stick to its plan of spinning off the unit.

Unilever shares dropped 7.0% and were the worst performer on the index. A report said the company was in talks with banks for additional financing to make a potential sweetened offer.

“Paying 50 billion pounds for a business that sells pain relief products and toothpastes comes across as a risky bet and while there appears to be universal consensus that Unilever needs to shake up its business ... the price tag for doing so seems a little on the rich side,” CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Analysts at Barclays said that Unilever’s offer and the ensuing valuations are very complex to execute in normal times, let alone in the middle of a global pandemic.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.6%.

Homebuilders gained 1.0% after a survey showed asking prices for British homes rose by the most in annual terms in nearly six years in early 2022.

Taylor Wimpey Plc, the UK’s third-largest house builder, added 4.2% after saying it expected annual results in line with its forecasts. Meanwhile, Clinigen Group Plc dropped 0.8% after agreeing to a sweetened takeover offer by UK-based private equity firm Triton that valued the pharmaceutical services firm at about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.78 billion).

FTSE 100 GSK FTSE GlaxoSmithKline

Comments

Comments are closed.

FTSE 100 hits two-year high as GSK boosts

Ministries, divisions: Finance issues ‘Budget Call Circular’

Wholesale lenders, executing agents: SBP unveils mechanism for KPP markup and credit loss subsidies

Cabinet refuses extension to EDB CEO

Pakistani among three killed in drone strike in UAE

Evaluation of power projects approved ahead of sell-off

Deadline for filing of ST returns extended

Foreign investors operating in EPZ: FBR ‘inadvertently’ withdraws tax exemption

SHC observes: Foreign indenting commission liable to Sindh ST on services

Texas incident: UK police arrest 2

Iran says diplomats in Saudi for OIC posts

Read more stories