ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble gives up gains to weaken as geopolitical risks weigh

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

MOSCOW: The rouble pared gains on Monday to weaken, its volatile trend continuing as geopolitical risks held sway over Russian assets, with concerns raised over escalating geopolitical tensions.

The United States last week said it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine if diplomacy fails to meet its objectives, after a massive cyberattack splashed Ukrainian government websites with a warning to "be afraid and expect the worst".

By 0904 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 76.65, falling from a session high of 75.7425. It had lost 0.7% to trade at 87.62 versus the euro.

The unit suffered its biggest drop in 15 months on Thursday, after Russia said Washington's rejection of Moscow's key security demands was leading talks into a dead end.

Rouble pares losses, stocks fall as geopolitical concerns linger

Yields on Russia's 10-year benchmark OFZ government bonds, which move inversely to their price, hit their highest since early 2016 on Friday of 9.46%. On Monday, yields opened at 9.28%.

"Russia's geopolitical risk is at a local high after the failure of last week's talks and the bombastic comments that followed - the course of future events is hard to predict, but international investors will likely be hesitant for now," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

An approaching tax payment period may provide support for the rouble, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest, but geopolitical tensions mean the exchange rate is likely to remain volatile.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $85.88 a barrel, pressuring Russian stock indexes, which sunk to months-long lows on Friday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.8% to 1,472.9. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% lower at 3,583.9.

Rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble gives up gains to weaken as geopolitical risks weigh

PM Imran extends invitation to Russia president Putin

Rupee gains to strongest level against US dollar since December 1

5th wave: Pakistan reports over 4,300 new cases

At least 5 schools sealed in Islamabad after coronavirus cases emerge

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

Taliban stage show of strength with parade after protests

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

UAE says it suspects drones caused Abu Dhabi fires, Yemen Houthis claim attack

Nadal makes scorching start in bid for record 21st Slam

Uplift projects for FY 2022-23: PPP, BOT modes under govt focus

Read more stories