Definite investment plan: Sindh govt asked to provide info about Chinese cos

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment (BoI) on Sunday clarified that it has also sent a letter to Sindh government seeking information of potential Chinese companies (that have approached the concerned Federal Ministries/ provincial departments in the recent past with a definite investment plan).

The information has been solicited by BoI in its letter of January 13, 2022 from fifteen Federal Ministries and the concerned six departments/agencies dealing in investment promotion and facilitation of all provinces and AJ&K, including Sindh Investment Department.

According to BoI, it is the apex Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of Pakistan and for all matters of national cause, an all-inclusive approach is ensured in the stakeholders’ consultation process.

