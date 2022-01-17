ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
Business & Finance

Definite investment plan: Sindh govt asked to provide info about Chinese cos

Mushtaq Ghumman 17 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment (BoI) on Sunday clarified that it has also sent a letter to Sindh government seeking information of potential Chinese companies (that have approached the concerned Federal Ministries/ provincial departments in the recent past with a definite investment plan).

The information has been solicited by BoI in its letter of January 13, 2022 from fifteen Federal Ministries and the concerned six departments/agencies dealing in investment promotion and facilitation of all provinces and AJ&K, including Sindh Investment Department.

According to BoI, it is the apex Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of Pakistan and for all matters of national cause, an all-inclusive approach is ensured in the stakeholders’ consultation process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

