Pesco CEO directs all SEs to increase recoveries and reduce losses

Recorder Report 17 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: Pesco CEO Mohammad Jabbar Khan has directed all SEs to reduce losses and maximise recovery. On Sunday, a press release said he issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the company’s General Managers, Chief Engineers, and Superintendent Engineers The meeting also discusses plans to replace defective metres.

NEPRA’s directives were followed by Chief Executive Pesco, who instructed field officers to reduce the losses of 15 feeders in category 3. With a focus on industrial connections, CEO Pesco created a policy of “customer first”. To reduce line losses, he linked electricity provision to bill payment.

The meeting covered defaulter recovery, line loss reduction strategy, and FIR progress. Recovery status from defaulters, strategy for improvement in recovery and reduction in line losses and progress on FIRs were discussed in detail in the meeting.

He said Pesco is making utmost efforts to provide uninterruptible power supply to the customers for which important steps have been taken. Pesco CEO stressed that by implementing and adopting precautionary measures including safety rules and regulations, fatal accidents can be avoided, and precious lives of employees could be secured.

He further said line staff must ensure the safety measures with letter and spirit. CEO directed to activate Complaints Centres in full swing and provide all safety instruments and material to the Line Staff.

“I want positive results and ask the officers to do your job with honesty and devotion,” he added. CEO directed to accelerate drive against power theft and lodge proper FIRs against the culprits. CEO Pesco emphasised that Pesco employees must work as a team with honesty and dedication.

He said the employees with the poor performance will face notices and demotions while good performers will be rewarded accordingly. He also directed all the Chief Engineers to provide facilities to the public and guide them in resolving their electricity problems at their doorsteps.

nepra recoveries PESCO Pesco CEO Mohammad Jabbar Khan reduce losses defective metres

