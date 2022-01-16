ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,012
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,324,147
4,02724hr
Sindh
499,830
Punjab
452,261
Balochistan
33,699
Islamabad
110,963
KPK
182,199
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Non-traditional exports increased 60% in 4 months, says Razak Dawood

BR Web Desk | APP Updated 16 Jan, 2022

Adviser to the Prime Minister (APM) on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Sunday that the country’s exports of non-traditional products, including information technology, have increased by 60% in the last four months.

During an interview with Associated Press Pakistan (APP) – a state-run news agency – the minister said that the increase in existing exports was the result of the successful implementation of the ‘Trade Diversification Policy’ that helped find new products and increase geographical exports in the global market.

“For the last 70 years, Pakistan's exports have depended on traditional markets of ten countries, and local textiles have relied on only five markets, including the United States, China, European Union, the United Kingdom and Bangladesh.

“However, the incumbent government is exploring new markets and introducing new products in addition to traditional ones, and has made great strides despite Covid-19.”

SMEs: Dawood hails regulatory reforms

Dawood explained that the Ministry of Commerce has recently launched the ‘Look Africa campaign’ and did a lot of work on Central Asian markets, which has resulted in higher exports.

He said that the exporters are establishing new units to promote product diversification and “to boost domestic exports in information technology, light engineering including tractors, fisheries and electronics and mobiles”.

Dawood said that the government had reduced tariffs and duties on raw materials to zero percent to increase the country’s exports.

The minister also stressed on strengthening the regional bloc in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and increasing bilateral trade activities in the regional countries.

Dawood added that Pakistan’s exports to Central Asian Republics (CARs) countries surged from $104 million in 2019-20 to $145 million in 2020-21.

Razak Dawood non traditional markets non traditional exports

Comments

1000 characters

Non-traditional exports increased 60% in 4 months, says Razak Dawood

Pakistan condemns harassment, illegal arrests in IIOJK

Pakistan Day Parade will feature fly-past of Chinese J-10C fighter jets: Sheikh Rashid

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters calling for rights

Thailand reports first death from Omicron coronavirus variant

Saudi index at highest in over 15 years; Egypt falls

Country’s upper parts likely to receive rain, snow from Jan 18

'Disappointed' Djokovic deported from Australia

Shibli Faraz rejects reports of high EVM cost

Putin to host Iranian president next week for talks

Read more stories