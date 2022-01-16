ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,003
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,320,120
4,28624hr
Sindh
497,153
Punjab
451,408
Balochistan
33,684
Islamabad
110,597
KPK
182,100
Philippines to acquire missile system from India for $375m

Reuters 16 Jan, 2022

MANILA: The Philippines has finalised a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to beef up its navy, the Southeast Asian nation’s defence minister said.

The Philippines is in the late stages of a five-year, 300 billion pesos ($5.85 billion) project to modernise its military’s outdated hardware that includes warships from World War Two and helicopters used by the United States in the Vietnam War.

Under the deal negotiated with the government of India, Brahmos Aerospace Private Ltd will deliver three batteries, train operators and maintainers, and provide logistics support, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a Facebook post late on Friday.

It was conceptualised in 2017, but faced delays in budget allocation and due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new anti-ship system aims to deter foreign vessels from encroaching on the country’s 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

In 2018, the Philippines bought Israeli-made Spike ER missiles, its first-ever ship-borne missile systems for maritime deterrence.

Despite friendlier ties between China and the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, Beijing has remained adamant in claiming large portions of the South China Sea, a conduit for goods in excess of $3.4 trillion every year. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have lodged competing claims. A 2016 international arbitration ruling, however, said the Chinese claims had no legal basis.

India Philippines Delfin Lorenzana missile system Brahmos Aerospace Private Ltd

