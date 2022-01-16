Prices of kitchen items show rising trend after passage of ‘mini-budget’

ISLAMABAD: Following the approval of the supplementary budget in the National Assembly, the prices of majority of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week, t as compared with the prices of last week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey observed wheat flour price witnessed an increase of Rs90 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market from Rs1040 per bag to Rs1130 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1170 per bag against Rs1,070 per bag a week ago. While the price of government-sponsored wheat flour bag of 20kg also went up from Rs1140 per bag to Rs1170 per bag.

Price of powder chilli price went up from Rs450 per kg to Rs500 per kg; however, turmeric powder price remained stable at Rs400 per kg.

The survey further noted an increase in the pulses’ prices, as fine quality maash price in retail further jumped by Rs10 per kg from Rs320 per kg to Rs330 per kg. The price best quality lentil went up from Rs220 per kg to Rs230 per kg, best quality bean lentil price remained stable at Rs300 per kg. Masoor price went up from Rs220 per kg to Rs230 per kg, best quality whole gram price raised from Rs220 per kg to Rs230 per kg, but the moong price went down from Rs170 per kg to Rs155 per kg.

Sugar price in the wholesale market remained stable at Rs4,500 per 50kg bag but in retail, due to daily fluctuations it increased from Rs95 per kg to Rs100 per kg. The rates of B-grade cooking oil brands such as Phool further jumped from Rs4,500 per carton to Rs4,550 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per pack of 900 grams, while prices of the best quality cooking oil and ghee remained stable as best quality cooking oil brands such as Dalda were available at Rs2,060 per 5-litre pack. Mustard oil witnessed an increase of Rs50 per kg in retail, which jumped from Rs375 per kg to Rs425 per kg.

Ghee and cooking oil prices since December 2020 are on the rise as during this period best quality ghee/ cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs165 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs415 per kg, while B-grade ghee/ cooking oil price increased by Rs140 per pack of 900grams from Rs160 to Rs300 per pack.

According to wholesalers, the non-stop increase in petrol and high speed diesel oil prices, which is a direct implication of Pakistani rupee depreciation against US dollar and other leading global currencies is also playing a leading role in increasing the prices of all the daily-use items as increase in fuel prices pushes up the transportation cost which is also shifted on to the end-consumers. Traders said that the increase in fuel price had an immediate effect on the prices of the vegetables and other edible items as these items are transported on a daily basis.

During the week under review, chicken price witnessed a reduction of Rs400 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which went down from Rs8,000 per 40kg to Rs7,600 per 40kg, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs210 per kg against Rs220 per kg, and chicken meat price went down from Rs340 per kg to Rs330 per kg. Eggs prices witnessed an increase as it went up from Rs5,250 per carton to Rs5,350 per carton and in the retail market are being sold at Rs185 per dozen against Rs195 per dozen.

Best quality Basmati rice price has gone up from Rs3,800 per 25kg bag to Rs4,250 per 25kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs190 per kg against Rs175 per kg.

Match box price has gone up from Rs3.5 per box to Rs4 per box.

Firewood price is unchanged at Rs900 per 40kg and despite the fact, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has announced a reduction in the prices of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the LPG dealers are still selling the commodity at Rs270 per kg, while 15kg LPG cylinder is being sold at Rs3,400 per cylinder.

Overall vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend as potato price went further up from Rs230 per 5kg to Rs240 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs55 per kg, onions price went further up from Rs175 per 5kg to Rs190 per 5kg, which in retail is available at Rs50 per kg against Rs45 per kg, and tomato price went up from Rs180 per 5kg to Rs200 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs50 per kg.

