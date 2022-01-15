ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,003
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,320,120
4,28624hr
Sindh
497,153
Punjab
451,408
Balochistan
33,684
Islamabad
110,597
KPK
182,100
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Petrol price increased by Rs3.01 per litre, hits new high

  • Rate, applicable from January 16, will be Rs147.83 per litre
  • Prices of high-speed diesel, kerosene, and light diesel oil also raised
BR Web Desk 15 Jan, 2022

The government on Saturday increased the prices of petroleum products following fluctuation in global oil rates.

Prices of petrol and high-speed diesel were hiked by Rs3.01 per litre and Rs3.00 per litre, respectively.

The new price of petrol will be Rs147.83, highest in history, against the previous Rs144.82 per litre. The new price of HSD will be Rs144.62 per litre as against Rs141.62 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) were also increased by Rs3 and Rs3.33 per litre, respectively. The new price of kerosene is Rs116.48 per litre and that of light diesel oil is Rs114.54 per litre.

Prices of petroleum products may soar further

"Against the recommendation of OGRA for an increase of Rs5.52/litre in petrol and Rs6.19/litre in HSD prices, the Prime Minister has directed to absorb the international prices through a further cut in Sales Tax," read a notification issued by the Finance Division.

"The finance ministry will take Rs2.6-billion hit on revenue due to reduced Sales Tax," it said.

"Petroleum products are showing a fourth-straight weekly gain and witnessed an increase of 6.2% just in last week in the international market," added the notification.

"The existing Sales Tax rate and Petroleum Levy on various petroleum products are much below the budgeted targets."

Petrol prices are a major component of Pakistan's inflationary calculations.

Sources said that depreciating rupee and rise in the price of Brent Oil forced the government to increase the prices.

The government has already fulfilled its commitment to raise the price by Rs4 per litre on account of petroleum levy each month by doing so in the first half of January.

Finance Division petrol price

Comments

1000 characters

Petrol price increased by Rs3.01 per litre, hits new high

Sindh decides against closing educational institutions

Tourists given conditional permission to enter Murree

Pakistan offers permanent residency to foreign investors

Taliban dismiss 3,000 members for committing abuses: official

President Dr Arif Alvi approves Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021

GSK rejects 50-billion-pound Unilever offer for consumer assets

Noor Mukadam's father demands capital punishment for Zahir Jaffer

Kohli steps down as India Test captain

China, Iran begin implementation of sweeping strategic agreement

Read more stories