KP to introduce ‘vehicle smart card’ soon

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Taxation department will soon introduce vehicle smart cards in the province. Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Director General, KP Excise and Taxation department while chairing a meeting here on Friday said that in light of the instructions of provincial government vehicle smart cards will be introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa very soon.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing work of vehicle smart card, motor vehicle registration system MVRS and property tax (UIPT) digitisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022