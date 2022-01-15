Nawaz’s medical reports: Punjab govt forms special board

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted a nine-member special medical board comprising senior health professionals, to examine the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports.

According to a notification issued by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, the Board which will submit its report to the provincial government within five days is comprised of Prof Dr Arif Nadeem (Convener), Dr Ghayyasul Nabi Tayyab, Prof Dr Saqib Saeed, Prof Dr Shahid Hameed, Prof Dr Bilal S Mohyuddin, Prof Dr Ambreen Hamid, Prof Dr Shafeequr Rehman, Prof Dr Mona Aziz and Dr Khadija Irfan Khawaja. The board will study the 29-page medical report sent by Nawaz Sharif from London to Pakistan.

It may be noted that the government has planned to bring former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif back from London where he had gone for his treatment.

The PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said the PTI government had allowed the PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment, which is still ongoing in London. He said the ruling party members should abstain from levelling false allegations.

