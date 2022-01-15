GO commissions another mobile quality testing unit

LAHORE: Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO), Pakistan’s fastest growing Oil Marketing Company has commissioned another Mobile Quality Testing Unit (MQTU) in Lahore.

Speaking at the occasion at GO’s Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) retail outlet in Shadman, Lahore, Zeeshan Tayyeb, Chief Operating Officer, GO stated, “We are proud to have the highest mobile quality testing units to retail outlets ratio in the industry. Our mobile quality testing units not only ensure quality and quantity of fuel but also ensure that our retail outlets comply with HSSE, Housekeeping and service sset by GO. We are committed to adding further mobile quality testing units to our network during 2022 and continue to provide excellent quality fuel to our customers.”

Hassan Zaidi, Chief Commercial Officer, GO commented “With the commissioning of this mobile quality testing units, we will ensure that we continue to be at the forefront of customer service and provide high-quality customer experience throughout our network.”

