ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

GO commissions another mobile quality testing unit

LAHORE: Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO), Pakistan’s fastest growing Oil Marketing Company has commissioned another...
Press Release 15 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO), Pakistan’s fastest growing Oil Marketing Company has commissioned another Mobile Quality Testing Unit (MQTU) in Lahore.

Speaking at the occasion at GO’s Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) retail outlet in Shadman, Lahore, Zeeshan Tayyeb, Chief Operating Officer, GO stated, “We are proud to have the highest mobile quality testing units to retail outlets ratio in the industry. Our mobile quality testing units not only ensure quality and quantity of fuel but also ensure that our retail outlets comply with HSSE, Housekeeping and service sset by GO. We are committed to adding further mobile quality testing units to our network during 2022 and continue to provide excellent quality fuel to our customers.”

Hassan Zaidi, Chief Commercial Officer, GO commented “With the commissioning of this mobile quality testing units, we will ensure that we continue to be at the forefront of customer service and provide high-quality customer experience throughout our network.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd Mobile Quality Testing Unit Hassan Zaidi, Chief Commercial Officer, GO

Comments

Comments are closed.

GO commissions another mobile quality testing unit

Remittances up 11.3pc in 1HFY22

PM to interact with private sector during China visit

‘Citizen-centric’ national security policy launched

No E-Form for exports to Afghanistan: Banks stop receiving payments in USD, AED remittance form

Forensic audit of ex-CJP’s purported audio tape leak: IHC asks AGP to recommend names of credible firms/companies

UN projects 3.9pc growth

SPI down 0.43pc WoW

Pakistan says will never abandon Afghan people

World risks more years of high energy prices: IEA

Kashgar-Islamabad air cargo route inaugurated

Read more stories