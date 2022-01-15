11th Rashid D Habib Golf 2022: Waheed Baloch maintains lead on second day

KARACHI: The second round of Bank Al Habib’s 11th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2022 was played today at Karachi golf club.

Waheed Baloch of KGC maintained his lead on second day’s leader board and carded 134 ten under par. Hamza Amin from Islamabad is following Waheed with 136 eight under par. Defending champion Muhammad Shabbir along with Ansar Mehmood is holding third place with 138 six under par.

The golfers enjoyed playing in the pleasant weather at KGC. The tournament is being played over 72 holes over four days 13th to 16th January 2022. Out of 96 golfers who started on day 1, 54 have qualified to play the third day. Senior professional and junior professional match would start from Saturday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022