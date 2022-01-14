PMD predicts rain, snowfall in upper parts of the country next week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted more rains and snowfall in western and upper parts of the country under a new weather system.

The Met Office informed in a press release on Friday that a weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach the western and upper parts of the country on Tuesday and persist there till Thursday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain and snowfall are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Kohlu, and Barkhan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain with snowfalls over the hills (light to moderate falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, and D.I.Khan.

Rain with thunderstorms is also expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, and Kasur from Tuesday to Thursday (morning).

Further, light to moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum Valley, Bagh, and Haveli districts from Tuesday (night) to Thursday.

The weather department has warned that excessive rain could cause landslides in the vulnerable areas of Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, and advised all concerned authorities to remain vigilant during the forecasted period.