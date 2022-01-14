ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Factbox: Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Reuters 14 Jan, 2022

Five more corruption cases against Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi have been taken on by a court in the military-ruled country, the latest in a string of cases brought against her since she was overthrown in a coup last year.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial in more than a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. She has been sentenced to a total of six years in detention so far and denies all charges.

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to hear junta court's verdicts in delayed cases

The following is a summary of the sentences and cases against Suu Kyi, based on information available to Reuters:

  • Intent to incite, after her party sent a letter in February to international organisations asking them not to recognise the military government (Penal Code, Article 505). Sentenced to two years in prison in Dec. 6, 2021.

  • Breaches of coronavirus regulations during her party's election campaigning in September 2020 (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25). Sentenced to two years in prison Jan. 10, 2022, after a two-year sentence in December 2021 on a similar charge.

  • Possession in February of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers (Export and Import Law, Article 8). One case, maximum 3 years in prison. (Telecommunications Law, Article 67). Sentenced on Jan. 10 to two years and one year in jail, respectively, on the charges. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

  • Obtaining, collecting, recording, or publishing or communicating secret information that could be useful to an enemy (Official Secrets Act). One case, maximum 14 years in prison.

  • Prosecution for "electoral fraud and lawless actions" (status unclear).

  • Violations of the anti-corruption law (Sections 55, 63). 10 cases, maximum 15 years in prison for each.

Allegations include:

  • Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home.

  • Leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate.

  • Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars.

  • Misuse of state funds for lease of a helicopter.

Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar's military Myanmar's junta junta court's verdicts

Comments

1000 characters

Factbox: Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Covid-19: Pakistan allows booster shots for citizens over 18

Masses will not forgive PTI for making their lives miserable: Shehbaz Sharif

Govt handing key to Pakistan's economy to IMF: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Rupee gains as Pakistan edges closer to reviving IMF programme

Washington must listen to UN and release Afghan funds: Taliban

Remittances maintain momentum, amount to $2.5bn in December

China posts trade surplus of $676.4bn in 2021, highest since records started

Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa

PMD predicts rain, snowfall in upper parts of the country next week

Kohli blames batsmen for India series loss v S Africa

Read more stories